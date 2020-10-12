Michael Keeton

ALEXANDRIA – Michael “Batman” Keeton, 65, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at St. Vincent Anderson Ascension Hospital following an extended illness.

He was born Dec. 1, 1954 in West Liberty, Ky. to Edgar and Dora (Elam) Keeton.

He had served in the United States Army from 1971 to 1973.

He had worked at State Plating in Elwood for 22 years retiring in 1991.

He was a member of the former Alexandria VFW.

Survivors include a daughter, Consuola Luesebrink of Sioux City, Iowa; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Stinson and Bertha, both of Alexandria; and special friend and companion for 30 years Eleanor Pratt.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Geraldine; and brothers, Forest, Henry and Anthony and two infant siblings; a granddaughter and a great-granddaughter.

Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends at a Celebration of Life gathering on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria.

Social distancing and all mandates that are effective at that time will be observed.