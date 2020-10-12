

Dorothy Ann Cloud, 92, and a longtime resident of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at her residence after a long, full life surrounded by her family.

She was born Oct. 6, 1928 in Knoxville, Tenn., the daughter of Clyde and Kate E. (Thomas) Nicely.

Dorothy married the love of her life, Jean E. Cloud, on April 26, 1958 and they shared 53 years of marriage before his passing in 2011.

She worked in production for General Tire (which later became Gen-Cor) before retiring in 1986.

Dorothy attended the First United Methodist Church in Elwood for many years and enjoyed assisting with various church dinners.

She enjoyed word search puzzles, reading newspapers, and reading Christian books and her bible. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family. She loved nothing more than having her family at her house and cooking for regular Sunday dinners for many years. Dorothy especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren which she loved very much. She was truly the matriarch of her family, and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Dorothy’s family includes two daughters, Judy (husband Edward) Swink of Frankton and Krista (husband Daniel) Haskett of Elkhart; son-in-law, Neal A. Creamer of Tipton; three siblings, Rev. Richard (wife Linda) Nicely of Knoxville, Tenn., Faustine Beeler of Knoxville, Tenn. and Mable (husband Pat) Muncey of Maynardville, Tenn.; five grandsons, James D. Pres-ton of Elwood, Jack P. (wife Sheena) Preston of Elwood, Dane A. (wife Allie) Creamer of Cicero, Collin N. Creamer of Tipton, and Edward “Butch” Swink of Frankton; three great-grandchildren, Austin J. Preston of Frankton, Blake Wilburn of Elwood, and Lyndia Swink of Frankton; two great great-grandsons, Harrison L. Preston and Nickson S. Preston; and several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Kenneth “Bud” (wife Jean) Hancher.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jean E. Cloud in 2011; daughter, Rhonda Creamer in 2015; and three siblings, Helen Huskey, Clyde Nicely, and Gaynell Nicely.

A funeral service celebrating Dorothy’s life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with her brother, the Rev. Richard Nicely, officiating. Burial will follow in Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association through the funeral home or by visiting alz.org.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.