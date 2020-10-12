

Carol A. Waltermire, 76, formerly of Anderson, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at her residence in Cloverdale.

She was born in Elwood on April 19, 1944, to the late William and Annabell (Cochran) Swackhamer.

On Nov. 24, 1962 she married Douglas “Jim” Walter-mire and they shared 58 years of marriage together.

Carol was a homemaker and loved caring for her family and her home.

She was long-time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, in the Anderson Ward and a recent member of the Greencastle Ward.

Carol enjoyed gardening, baking, caring for her house plants, and teasing her family. She also was an animal lover and enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, embroidery and all types of crafts. Carol especially loved her grandchildren. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Carol is survived by her husband, Douglas “Jim” Waltermire of Cloverdale; four daughters, Debbie Heagy, Karen (W.J.) Crowe, Melissa (Jeff) Heath, and Mandy Landers; ten grandchildren, C.J. Heagy, Amber Buker, Averill Everette, Evan Thomas, Shelby Thomas, Cory Kimmerling, Chantal Kimmerling, Kobey Heath, Chris Waltermire, and, Alyssa Young; seven great-grandchildren, and several cousins nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her father, William R Swackhamer; mother, Anna-bell Swackhamer; and a granddaughter, Miranda Ann Foster.

Private services will be held and burial will take place in K. of P. – I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com