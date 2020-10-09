

SHELBYVILLE – Cynthia F. York, age 60, of Shelbyville and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Major Hospital in Shelbyville following a blessed and fulfilling life.

She was born July 15, 1960. in Elwood, the daughter of Travis and Nancy Roberta (Blanton) York. Cynthia was always referred to as “Flo” by her closest family members.

Cynthia was a 1978 graduate of Madison Grant High School and later attended Ivy Tech College to major in legal secretary studies. She earned an associate’s degree.

She formerly worked as a waitress, a home health nurse and worked at Red Gold for several years.

Cynthia had a strong faith in the Lord and was known for her willingness to help others. Cynthia formerly attended the Curtisville Christian Church while raising her girls. She worked through health challenges during her life and continued to keep an upbeat, caring attitude toward everything.

Cynthia enjoyed music, tanning, rummage sales, camping and drinking Mountain Dew. More than anything, she absolutely adored spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Cynthia touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Cynthia’s family includes two daughters, Angie (husband Chris) Schonfeld of Rushville and Kattie-Jo Lawhorn of Elwood; four grandchildren, Kia Powell, Ethan Martz-Powell, Eli Lawhorn and Nash Lawhorn; four sisters, Penny York of Muncie, Diana (husband Steve) Sickman of Fairmount, Pamela (husband Bill) Couch of Merritt Island, Fla. and Marla (husband Bill) Vardman of Merritt Island, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Alexandra York; two brothers, Dean York and Travis “Allen” (and wife Linda) York; infant sister, Lana Jo York; and nephew, Aaron York.

A funeral service celebrating Cynthia’s life will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Rodney Ellis of the First Missionary Baptist Church officiating. Burial will take place privately in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Aspire Mental Health in Elwood through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.