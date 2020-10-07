ALEXANDRIA – James L. “Jim” Foust Jr., 62, passed away at his residence on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

He was born on June 25, 1958 in Hartford City, to James Sr. and Linda (Dodds) Foust.

He graduated from Plainfield High School with the Class of 1976.

He had driven trucks commercially for 25 years.

He attended the Tree of Life, formerly of Alexandria.

Survivors include his father, James L. Foust Sr. of Huntington; two brothers, Tom Foust and Robert Foust; two sisters, Pam Foust Brewley and Amy Turner; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Per Jim’s request cremation will take place. Private inurnment of cremains will take place in the Garden of Serenity Columbarium Gar-den in Park View Cemetery, Alexandria.

