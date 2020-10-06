Ismael “Jesse” Arana, Jr., 66, of Elwood, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at St. Vincent Ander-son Regional Hospital following some recent health issues.

He was born in Gary on Jan. 22, 1954, to the late Ismael and Jennie (Perez) Arana, Sr.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a caregiver to his mother and sisters prior to their deaths.

He is survived by four nephews and a niece, Lupe Aleman of Highland, Tina Spak of Gary, Roberto Aleman of Gary, Rene Aleman of North Judson, Ill. and Daniel Aleman of Munster.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ismael Arana, Sr.; mother, Jennie Arana; and five sisters, Margaret Arana, Delores Vernon, Rosemary Arana, Loretta Arana and Dorothy Aleman.

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Dunnichay Funeral Home with Father Dennis Goth officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Elwood.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dunnichay Funeral Home.

