

SHERIDAN – Dr. Paul M. Waitt, age 90, of Sheridan, passed away on Saturday morning, Oct. 3, 2020, at Wellbrooke of Westfield where he and his wife have resided since 2016.

Born Feb. 25, 1930, in rural Marion Township of Boone County, Ind., he was the son of the late James G. and Grace Ellen (Mayfield) Waitt.

After graduating from Sheridan High School with the Class of 1948, Paul took his first steps into a lifetime filled with learning new and exciting things in disciplines both new and familiar. He started his journey at Purdue University and continued his studies at the Indiana University School of Medicine, graduating with the Class of 1955 as Paul M. Waitt, MD.

After serving two years in St. Louis with the National Health Services Corps, Dr. Waitt returned home to Sheridan in 1958 to practice general medicine. After completing his surgical residency at the IU Medical Center in Indianapolis in 1965, he began practice at both Riverview Hospital and Tipton Community Hospital. Education was always at the forefront of his practice, whether it was gifting newly pinned nurses with their first PDRs, or teaching young doctors to stop and listen to their patients, he had a gift for making people strive to be better in their fields.

Dr. Waitt had both a deep love for traveling and a talent for helping those in need. He was fortunate to be able to combine these two parts of his life during his many medical mission trips overseas, including two visits to Vietnam, as well as trips to Kaimosi, Kenya and Haiti.

During his career, Dr. Waitt served on numerous boards of directors, including the Board of Trustees for Riverview Hospital. He also humbly accepted many awards during that same time, but none more special than being honored as the inaugural recipient of the Outstanding Alumnus Award for Sheridan High School in 1974.

In 1996, Dr. Waitt retired from the practice of medicine and devoted his time to his first love, farming. As skilled as he was in the operating room, up on the tractor was where he truly felt at home. He had what some might call a nervous energy about him. Always on the go, sitting still was never an option. There were chores that needed done and fields to check on. When his health caught up with him and forced him to slow down just a bit, he would go stir-crazy just sitting around the house.

It wasn’t always work, work, work with Dr. Waitt – he also had plenty of hobbies as well. He loved looking for new cars and every few years it was time to start the process all over again. He enjoyed the hunt, but the real thrill was the challenge of haggling for the best deal. Another one of his favorite activities was his continuous search for a great piece of pie. He always loved visiting with neighbors, but his visits seemed to be more frequent, and timed just perfectly when pie was involved. Hot and cold were his two favorite types of pie, and as luck would have, that was what always seemed to be being served.

Dr. Waitt was a member of the Sheridan Friends Meeting.

Dr Waitt is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sarah Jane (Taylor) Waitt. She and Paul were married on Sept. 25, 1954. Also surviving are three sons, Tom T. Waitt (Sally) of Sheridan, Reid W. Waitt (Kim) of Raleigh, N.C. and John H. Waitt (Karla) of Sheridan; two daughters, Marylee Waitt Pound (David) of Indianapolis and Susan Waitt Gossard (Alan) of Sheridan; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Sepavich Waitt; 14 grandchildren, John Paul Pound, Chloe Pound, Ross Waitt, Katie Kilpatrick (Lawson), Lauren Waitt, Luke Waitt (Allison), Samuel Waitt (Shannon), Taylor Waitt (Katie), Emily Waitt, Sarah Waitt, Jack Waitt, Kathryn Waitt, Grant Gossard (Michelle) and Garrett Gossard (Brittany); three great-grandchildren, Ava Waitt, Merritt Kilpatrick and Max Gossard; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Dan Mayfield Waitt; daughter-in-law, Tracy Lynn Bishop Waitt; great-granddaughter, Adeline Grace Kilpatrick; brother, James Edwin Waitt and his wife, Doris Johnson Waitt; sister, Pauline Johnson and her husband Donald Johnson; and sister Mildred McGaughey and her husband Charles Onis McGaughey.

A Celebration of Dr. Waitt’s Life will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at the Sheridan Community Center, 300 E. 6th St. in Sheridan. After the service, everyone is invited to stay and share a favorite story over a piece of pie in honor of Dr. Waitt.

Strict COVID precautions will be observed, including the wearing of masks.

The family would like to thank the Staff of Wellbrooke of Westfield, Brighton House Hospice, and his private duty nurse, Karen Doty, for their loving and dedicated care.

In lieu of flowers, please bring a memory to share, or share a story on our website at www.KerchevalFuneralHome.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kercheval Funeral Home of Sheridan.