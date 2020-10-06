

Carmen “Roberta” Frazee, age 96, of Tipton and formerly a longtime resident of Windfall and Curtisville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Millers Merry Manor in Tipton surrounded by her family after a long, full life.

She was born Dec. 14, 1923 in Greentown, the daughter of Ferris and Beulah (Armstrong) VanHorn.

Roberta was a 1941 graduate of Windfall High School. She married Raymond Harold Frazee on Feb. 28, 1942 and they shared more than 75 years of marriage together before his passing in 2017.

Roberta was a farmwife and homemaker nearly all of her life. She also formerly worked part-time as a nursing aide at Tipton Hospital for many years. Roberta was devoted to caring for her family and their family farming operation. As a farmer’s wife, she even continued to follow grain prices almost right up to the end of her life.

She was a lifelong member of the Windfall United Methodist Church and formerly active in the Tipton County Home Economics Club. Through the years, Roberta enjoyed genealogy, traveling and solving crossword puzzles. More than anything, she loved spending time with all her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Roberta’s family includes four daughters, Ferril (husband Mark) Coffin of Windfall, Peggy Landseadel of Windfall, Joyce Cloud of Kokomo and Jane (husband Chet) Seybert of Kokomo; 12 grandchildren, Laura (Ken) Blackburn, Linda (David) Randall, Chad Coffin, Jeff (Sherry) Landseadel, Jenny Landseadel, Joel Sallee, Erica Spencer, Brandon (Carrie) Cloud, Adam Cloud, Mike (Chantel) VanNess, John (Mandy) VanNess and Chris (Kathy) Seybert; 21 great-grandchildren, Luke Blackburn, Rebecca Blackburn, Mitchell Randall, Kelly Randall, Payton (Kacey) Dick, Derek Landseadel, Gracie Cloud, Lillian Cloud, Claire Cloud, Connor Sallee, Jessica Sallee, Michaela Spencer, Emma Spencer, Jake Jones, Kiley VanNess, Dane Homler, Lola Homler, Allison VanNess, Jack Seybert, Nick Seybert and Will Seybert; great-great-grandson, Keller Dick and another great-great-grandson expected any day who will be named Theo Dick; and a step-nephew, Tom Frey.

Roberta was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Jack Cloud; granddaughter-in-law, Dawn Landseadel; step-father, Willard Frey; and step-brother, Myrval “Percy” Frey.

A funeral service celebrating Roberta’s life will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastors John Mansur and Chris Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery in Windfall.

Visitation for family and friends will be from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Windfall United Methodist Church or the Dudley Lacy Food Pantry through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.