

ELWOOD – Danny J. Cline, age 77, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Elwood Health and Living Care Center following a brief illness.

He was born April 2, 1943, in Elwood, the son of Ernest and Ruth (Rohrer) Cline.

Danny was a 1962 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School. He married the love of his life, Cheryl A. Armie, on Dec. 6, 1964, and they shared more than 55 years of marriage together.

Danny retired from Vectren Gas Company in 2005 as a service technician after 42 years of service.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors, doing yard work, gardening and taking care of his fruit trees. In his younger years, Danny was very adventurous and enjoyed snowmobiling and riding his motorcycle.

Danny was a member of Main Street Wesleyan Church in Elwood. He was a very hard worker and always a wonderful provider for his family. Danny especially liked to work on cars and was always available to help others. He truly loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and cherished all the time he could spend with his family. More than anything, Danny will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Danny’s family includes his wife, Cheryl A. Cline of Elwood; two children, Joe Cline of Elwood and Holly (husband John) Barker of Fishers; brother, Jack (wife Sarah) Cline of Anderson; three grandchildren, Brooke Barker, Brevin Barker and Lauren Barker; and several nieces and nephews.

Danny was preceded in death by both his parents; two brothers, Richard Cline and Larry Cline and two sisters, Frances Hawkins and Barbara Hoover.

Per Danny’s wishes, cremation will take place and a celebration of life memorial service will be at a later date at Main Street Wesleyan Church in Elwood with the Rev. Tim Becker officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Main Street Wesleyan Church through the funeral home.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home is honored to care for the Cline family.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.