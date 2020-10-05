Anna L. Graham



Anna Louise Graham, 61, of Fairmount, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at home following an extended illness.

She was born Sept. 1, 1959 in Marion, the daughter of William C. and Susie (Ragon) Freital.

Anna married the love of her life, Richard E. Graham on July 7, 1990.

She was a caregiver for all of the children in her family at a very young age. Anna truly had a caring heart for children and loved nothing more than taking care of all of the children in her family. Anna was a homemaker all of her life.

She previously attended the Adam Street Christian Church in Marion.

Anna was a fantastic cook and enjoyed having people visit her home – especially for meals. She loved to listen to music, go camping, and just enjoyed having fun. Anna was an Indianapolis Colts football fan and liked to watch NASCAR races and root for her favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. More than anything, Anna will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend.

Anna’s family includes her mother, Susie Mays of Wabash; husband, Richard E. Graham of Fairmount; son, Richard Lee “Ricky” Graham; stepdaughter, Natalie (husband Marvin) Arnes of Quincy; two sisters, Dianna Ragon of Jackson-ville, Fla. and Roberta S. (husband Paul) McKnight of Wabash; two stepgrandchildren, Ashlie Rankin and Marlie Demaree; two great-grandchildren, Theo and Bradley; and several nieces and nephews.

Anna was preceded in death by her father; son, William D. “Billy” Freital in 1986; two brothers, William “Buddy” Freital and Robert “Bobby” Freital; and a sister, Tamara Freital.

A funeral service celebrating Anna’s life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Rodney Ellis of the First Missionary Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital through the funeral home.

