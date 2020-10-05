

Addie Louise Arnett, 95, of Tipton, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her residence surrounded by loving family.

She was born in Clay County, Tenn., on Dec. 2, 1924, to Guard and Anna (Burnett) Kendall. She married John Arnett on Oct. 9, 1943 and he preceded her in death on March 9, 2007.

Louise was a homemaker and would also be remembered working at Danner’s Five and Dime in Tipton. She was a member of the Tipton County Women’s Democrat Club. She was an avid shopper and enjoyed lady outings. Her attention and love were focused on her family as she greatly enjoyed spending time with them.

She is survived by three daughters, Kathy (Joe) Powell, Bonita (Gene) Guffey and Connie Peters, all of Tipton. She has six grandchildren, Andy (Kelly) Guffey, Christi (Tom) Dolezal, Carissa (Aaron) Coe, Julie (Brad) Wyman, Scott (Amanda) Powell and Lori (Rodney) Roe. Great-grandchildren include Clara and Hazel Guffey, Austin, Brady, Morgan and Carson Dolezal, Krayton, Jace and Hagen Wyman, Evan, Kendall and Garrett Coe, Isaac and Leah Powell, Brody, Dayton and Daisy Seaman and Brogan Roe. Louise also has one great-great-grandchild, Marcus Devendorf. She also has two sisters, Eula Garrett (Paul) of Livingston, Tenn. and Wanda Crowder of Celina, Tenn.

She was welcomed into heaven by siblings, George Kendall, Bill Kendall and Mary Katherine Simmons and her son-in-law, David Peters.

Funeral services for Louise will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with the Rev. Rachel McLoughin presiding. Visitation will also be on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Rd., Suite 140, Indianapolis, IN 46250.

Funeral services will be live streamed at www.young-nichols.com with a link on Louise’s obituary page. Those in attendance at the funeral home will need to be mindful of social distancing requirements.