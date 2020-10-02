

TIPTON – Tammi Landis Good, 62 of Tipton died on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

Tammi was born on Dec. 14, 1957, in Lafayette to James and Linda (Peterson) Landis and they survive.

She married D.R. Good on Oct. 18, 1986 and they enjoyed 33 years together.

Tammi worked at St. Vincent Health / Ascension Heart Cente and was a member of Crossroads Community Church in Kokomo.

Survivors besides her husband D.R. include two daughters, Victoria Oliver of Whiteland and Emma Good of Tipton.

The family is planning a celebration of life for Oct. 18 at the family home.

Please contact the family directly for more information.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the family with Tammi’s arrangements.

Memorial donations in Tammi’s honor may be made to Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW, Kokomo, IN 46902.