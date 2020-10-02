FRANKTON – Nancy Lee (Johann) Murdock, age 69, of Frankton, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her residence.

She was born in Anderson on Nov. 6, 1950, to the late William and Irene (Myers) Johann.

On July 5, 1980 she married Ronald Murdock and they shared 40 years of marriage together.

Nancy worked as a secretary for Center for Mental Health. She was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her husband.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Ronald Murdock; sister, Carol Rees; and niece, Krista Rees.

Nancy was preceded in death by her father, William Johann and her mother, Irene Johann.

No formal services will take place at this time.

Arrangements were entrusted to Harper and Dunnichay Funeral Home in Frankton.

