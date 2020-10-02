

ANDERSON – Leo J. Conwell, 86, Anderson, died Sept. 30, 2020, at Countryside Manor after a brief illness.

Leo was born Oct. 27, 1933, in Alexandria, the son of Orville and Ruby (Rolland) Conwell.

He was a 1952 graduate of Frankton High School and served in the Army National Guard for eight years.

Leo was employed by Delco Remy as a production supervisor working 37 1/2 years before retiring Dec. 31, 1986. He owned and operated Triple A Bail Bonding Service.

Leo was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, Eagles Lodge, Knights of Columbus and American Legion. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and truck shows and taking flying lessons, learning to fly his own plane. He believed in hard work and it paid off.

He is survived by his wife, Emma Jean (Werline) Conwell whom he married June 6, 1953; two daughters, Brenda (Jack) Leffel Jr. of Fredericksburg, Vir. and Jodi (Ray) Beavers of Smithville, Miss.; two grandsons, Gordon and Jordon Leffel; brother, John Conwell of Florida; and a sister Esther Doan of Arizona.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Judy Karen Reily; and three grandchildren, Bryan Kempher, Courtney Kempher and Kyle Kempher.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Burial will follow at East Maplewood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The family is grateful for the kindness and consideration of the neighbors and extend a special thank you to Susie and Dave Hoffer for their compassion and help during this difficult time.

