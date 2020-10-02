

ELWOOD – James Michael “Mike” Peters, age 73, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Community Heart and Vascular Hospital in Indianapolis following an unexpected illness.

He was born Sept. 2, 1947, in Elwood, the son of Danny Dean and Mary Jane (Jarrell) Peters.

Mike was a 1965 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School and later attended Indiana University in Kokomo for two years.

Mike married Pamelia Lois “Pam” Low on Sept. 3, 1966 and they shared 54 years of marriage together.

Mike was raised in the Grace United Methodist Church in Elwood with his family and continued to be affiliated with the church through the years. He worked as a consultant for many years for various companies and retired from consulting in 1999 after a long career. After retirement, he worked as an assistant grounds keeper at the Elwood City Cemetery.

Mike was an avid sports fan and never missed any sporting event that his family was involved in. He was well-known for coaching youth sports in Elwood for many years including Elwood’s Little league, travel softball, middle-school basketball and high school softball. Sports were important to Mike and he loved nothing more than rooting on his sports teams and his family players. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, classic cars, and spending as much time as possible with his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mike was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who was always there for others if they needed help. He will be greatly missed.

Mike’s family legacy includes his wife, Pam Peters of Elwood; three children, Kelly (Kevin) Leisure of Elwood, James “Jim” Peters of Elwood and Misty (Andy) Garcia of Elwood; brother, David (Helen) Peters of Elwood; seven grandchildren, Nicholas (Hillary) Leisure, Brandon Leisure (fiancé’ Bree Winn), Katelyn (Jacob) Curtsinger, Logan Peters, Broden Peters, Jordan Garcia and Savannah Garcia; six great-grandchildren, Braxton Clock, Blakeleigh Leisure, Mason Leisure, Ryland Leisure, Easton Curtsinger and Karter Curtsinger; two sisters-in-law, Katherine (Bob) Lair of Elwood and Tammy Low of Fort Wayne; brother-in-law, Dave McPhearson of Frankton; and several nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Dean Peters; and sister, Carole Jane McPhearson.

A funeral service celebrating Mike’s life will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Bill Johnston of Grace United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral on Monday at the funeral home.

Health precautions will be followed at the funeral home for visitor’s safety including social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.