

TIPTON – James E. “Jim” Beeson, 88 of Tipton, died on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at his home.

He was born Sept. 19, 1932, in Hagerstown and lived there until moving to Tipton in 1962.

His parents were Gerald W. and Elizabeth (Stonecipher) Beeson. Jim married Charlotte I. Buchholz on April 5, 1955 and she preceded him in death on Jan. 23, 2003 after 47 years of marriage.

Jim was an industrial engineer and had worked for Dana Corporation for almost 20 years. He then went to work at United Technologies in Elwood which later became Essex and then Excide. His last job was at ACM in Kokomo.

Jim had served many years in the Civil Defense first in Wayne County and then in Tipton County where he was the director for 30 years. He had also been a reserve officer for the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department.

Jim graduated from Hagerstown High School in 1950. He served as a gunner in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955 stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado. Jim had the privilege of traveling on an honor flight with his grandson Chris to Washington, D.C. on Sept. 7, 2019. He was a lifetime member of the Elks and when he found time he also enjoyed golfing and fishing.

Survivors include his two daughters, Debbie Ferguson and husband Joe of Tipton and Vicky Dunbar of Fishers; two sisters, Mary J. Culy and husband Edward of Southport and Peggy Gunn and husband Dwayne of Meridian, Miss. He also has four grandchildren, Benjamin E. Ferguson and wife Sarah, Christopher Ferguson and wife Kristina, Emily Ferguson and Bailey Dunbar; and four great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Nicholas Ferguson and Layla and Liam Dunbar.

Jim was preceded in death by one sister, Freda Naylor and one brother, Jerry Beeson.

Visitation for Jim will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home starting at 4 p.m. with military honors by American Legion Post 46 and the U.S. Air Force.

Funeral services and burial will be private. The funeral will be taped and friends are invited to watch the service later on Friday on Jim’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for his family.

Memorial donations in Jim’s memory may be made to Indy Honor Flight, PO Box 10, Plainfield, IN 46168.