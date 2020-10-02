

TIPTON – Geneva (Baxter) Grishaw, 89, of Tipton, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at 10:15 a.m. at her home.

Geneva was born on Feb. 15, 1931, in Celina, Tenn., to Perry and Sophia (Clancy) Baxter.

She attended Tipton High School. On Jan. 17, 1948, she married Phil Grishaw and they enjoyed 44 years of marriage before Phil’s untimely death on March 13, 1992.

Geneva was the busy wife of a Tipton County farmer and took her “supervisory” duties on the farm very seriously. For several years, she also worked as a part-time cook at Lincoln Elementary school and was also employed as a seamstress.

Together, Phil and Geneva had three sons, Bill (wife Melissa) of Tipton, John (wife Linda) of Cedar Bluff, Ala. and Dick (wife Julie) of Tipton. Geneva’s world revolved around her “boys” and their families. Geneva greatly enjoyed her seven grandchildren, Marla Tilley (Gary), Melinda Rigley (Dan), Jenny Leonard (Jason), Doug Grishaw (Lori), Wes Grishaw (Shawna), Brian Grishaw (Sherry) and Kelsey Johnson.

Geneva was also blessed with 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren (and another great-great-grandchild is on the way). She also had many nephews and nieces, whom she loved dearly, as she did her entire large extended family.

Geneva was preceded in death by her three brothers, George Baxter, Frank Baxter and Charles Baxter. Her sister, Carolyn Young, survives. Also preceding Geneva in death were her grandson, Joey Kemper and great-grandson, Carson Grishaw.

Geneva was a life-long member of West Street Christian Church where she attended faithfully and participated in many activities. She loved her church and her church family was very important to her.

She loved music (she especially loved Spencer’s music) and television westerns. Geneva enjoyed family and holiday get togethers and the games and cards that were played at those gatherings.

After a family graveside service, Geneva will be interred at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton, next to her beloved Phil. The funeral will be taped and everyone is invited to watch the service starting late Monday by following the link on Geneva’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences for the family may also be left.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions be made in Geneva’s memory to West Street Christian Church, 132 N. West St., Tipton, IN 46072.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers from Heart and Soul Caring as well as all the nurses from Paradigm Hospice Services. Geneva’s ardent wish was to remain in her home and with your help, we, as a family, were able to make that wish come true.