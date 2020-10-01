

GREENFIELD, Wis. – Lena Fay Daugherty, 87, of Greenfield, Wis., passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

She was the loving wife of Joseph Daugherty for 67 years, the beloved mother of David (Connie) of Aurora, Ill., cherished grandmother of Shaunna (Matt) Brandt of St. Louis, Mo. and Erin (Matt) Couch of West Lafayette, cherished great-grandmother of Camryn, Karsyn and Matthew, dear sister of Tony (Katie) Corlew of Foley, Ala., and dear sister-in-law of Esther (Ralph) Oden of Tipp City, Ohio and Rebecca (Merle) Birkey of Kokomo.

She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Lena was born in Missouri and raised in Indiana and was one of eleven children. She was the first to graduate high school, with honors. After high school, she spent years living in Indiana, Florida and Wisconsin.

She was an employee for 20 years at Rockwell Automation, formerly Allen Bradley. She attended Faith Community Church in Franklin, Wis. and Oak Creek United Methodist Church in Oak Creek, Wis. and enjoyed traveling and visiting with family and friends after she retired.

Lena lived at the Layton Terrace Retirement Community in Greenfield, Wis. for the last seven and a half years.

A memorial visitation will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at the Prasser-Kleczka South Suburban Chapel, 6080 S. 27th St. in Milwaukee, Wis.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. at the chapel, immediately following visitation.

Inurnment will take place at Arlington Park Cemetery.

Online condolences may be done at www.pkfuneralhomes.com