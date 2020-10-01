

ALEXANDRIA – Anna Erlene Burdsall died Sept. 30, 2020 from complications due to dementia.

Erlene was an only child born Nov. 23, 1930 in Indianapolis, Ind., to Grace Calhoun and Earl Ray Snyder.

She graduated from Howe High School in 1948 and from Butler University in 1952 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. At Butler, she served as president of her sorority, Delta Delta Delta and met her future husband, Orvis “Shorty” Burdsall.

Shorty and Erlene married after graduation and both taught in the Indianapolis area for a few years before moving to Alexandria, where they made their home for the rest of their lives.

Erlene taught elementary school for several years before taking on Home Economics and English at the Alexandria Monroe High School. She earned her Master’s degrees in English and Home Economics from Ball State University. Erlene retired from teaching in 1990.

While she was teaching hundreds of students to sew, write and enjoy literature, she and Shorty also raised three children, Leslie, Mary Jane (Lun-gren) and John.

She loved to read, travel, drink coffee, shop and entertain. She mostly loved her family, especially her three grandchildren Sam, Zora and Emma Lungren. She was also very fond of her one son-in-law, Kevin who constantly delighted her throughout life and nicknamed her “Earl.”

Erlene’s children would like to thank Primrose Memory Care for their kindness to their mother over the last few years and Marge Dickson for being a forever friend to our mother.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, next summer a celebration of Erlene’s life will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Erlene’s name can be made out to the Alexandria Elks 478 Scholarship Fund, 1810 S. Harrison St., Alexandria, Ind. 46001 or in care of the funeral home.

Whetsel Funeral Service is honored care for Erlene and once again serve the Burdsall family.

