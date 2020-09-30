

Matthew Eric Griffey, 40, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

He was born Sept. 26, 1979 in Elwood.

Matt was a graduate of Elwood Community School. He was attending Ivy Tech Community College and was employed as a mortgage broker.

Matt was an avid colts fan. Additionally he loved reading and traveling. While he had many interests, more than anything else, Matt enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his cousin and best friend, Michael Jackson

He is survived by his beloved mother, Deborah Frazier; grandmother, Kate Coston; aunts, Shari Coston, Michelle Wilson, Virginia Wilson and Joyce Scholl; uncles, Roy Conner and Gary Ramsey; and many other loving family members and dear friends.

Matt was preceded in death by his father, Donald Griffey; sister, Lori Beeman; brother, Rodney Beeman; grandfather, Richard Coston; and grandmother, Velma Conner.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at noon at the Birch Bayh Community Center with Pastor Rodney Ellis officiating.