Jeanette Coffin



Jeanette (Susie) Coffin, 82, of Marion and formerly of Elwood, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at her daughter Rhonda’s home.

She was born in Rigdon, on June 23, 1938, to the late Everett and Mary (Todd) Horine.

Jeanette graduated from Wendell Willkie High School in 1956.

She was a homemaker most of her life and also worked as a cashier at Marsh in Elwood for 13 years.

Jeanette is married to Kermit Coffin, and he survives.

She was a member of the East Main Street Christian Church in Elwood.

Jeanette loved gardening, decorating their home and baking. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings. She was an excellent Nana who loved to watch her grandchildren any chance she could get. Jeanette will be missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

Jeanette is survived by her husband, Kermit Coffin; four daughters and their families, Cindy Tyner, Marsha (Deryke) Pierce, Rhonda (Jeff) Himes, and Melissa (Andy) Alfrey; grandchildren, Mindy (Mike) Stewart, Sarah (Kyle) Richards, Brent (Ashley) Corn, Matthew (Kaitlin) Tyner, Chad (Amber) Corn, and Hannah Alfrey; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis (Joe) Seward, Marilyn Thatcher and sister-in-laws Beverly Horine and Glenda Horine. Also, special friends George and Sandie Brewer.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her father, Everett A. Horine; mother, Mary E. Horine; son-in-law, Ted Tyner; and two brothers, Allen Horine and John Horine.

Private family services will be held at Dunnichay Funeral Home. Burial will follow at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to East Main Street Christian Church Soul Food Ministry.

