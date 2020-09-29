

ALEXANDRIA – Sharon K Lawson, 64 of Alexandria, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 in the Alexandria Care Center after extended stay there.

She was born in Clinton, Iowa, May 28, 1956 and was the daughter of Robert Rose and Doris (Kahler) Myers.

She was a member of the Alexandria Nazarene Church.

Survivors include her children, Joseph Lawson and Krista Lawson; her mother, Doris Myers; her brother, Robert M Rose; her sisters, Dawn Lillard, Merri Wilson and Terri Bowmer.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Rose and her stepfather, Norman Myers.

A gathering of family and friends was held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 in Whetsel Funeral Service. Cremation followed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Alexandria Care Center’s Activity Fund, 1912 S. Park Ave., Alexandria, Ind. 46001 or in care of the funeral home.

Whetsel Funeral Service is honored to care for and once again serve the Lawson and Myers families.