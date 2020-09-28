

CICERO – Patricia May Ping, age 93, of Cicero, passed away Sept. 26, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor at Tipton.

She was born May 29, 1927, at Indianapolis, to James Edward and Helen Frances (Alexander) Gaston.

She attended schools at Terre Haute and graduated from Wiley High School as the salutatorian with the Class of 1945.

She first was employed as a bookkeeper by the Prudential Insurance Company at offices in Terre Haute and Indianapolis. She then became a co-owner and bookkeeper for the Ping Drapery Company near Cicero. Lastly she was an owner/manager of the White River Campground.

She was a member of Cicero Christian Church and the Blessed Buddies Group at the Church, the WSCS group at 8th Street Christian Church at Indianapolis and the Prudential Women’s Group. For 18 years she was a Girl Scout Leader.

She married Vern Allen Ping on Feb. 7, 1948. He preceded her in death Oct. 21, 1986.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Shinault; brother, James R. Gaston; sister, Gladys R. Gaston; great-granddaughter, Selah Grace Ping; and granddaughter-in-law, Melisa Shinault.

Surviving her is a son, Thomas A. (Mary Beth) Ping of Cicero; daughters, Rebecca S. Paul of Noblesville, Donna K. McManis of Hamilton, Ohio and Jennifer J. Lamkin of Elwood; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Hartley Funeral Homes Cicero Chapel, 209 W. Jackson St. in Cicero with John Knapp officiating. Burial will follow at Cicero Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Selah Grace Ministries, 12702 E. 256th St., Cicero, IN 46034.

Please wear masks when attending the services.

