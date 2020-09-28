

ATLANTA – John Henderson, age 49, of Atlanta, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, due to a semi-truck accident on St. Rd. 213 in Tipton County.

He was born June 26, 1971, at Tipton, to Philip and Mary Alice (Leathers) Henderson.

He grew up on a family farm and after graduating from Hamilton Heights High School in 1989, he attended Purdue University completing an agriculture short course. He returned to commit to farming as his lifework. He had been harvesting soy beans and was taking a semi load to an elevator to be sold when the accident happened.

John was an active 4-H member and later enjoyed helping his children with their 4-H livestock projects. He was a member of the Tractor Pulling Association and the Arcadia Christian Church.

He is survived by a daughter, Chloe Alice Henderson of Atlanta; a son, Cade Russel Henderson of Arcadia; his parents, Philip and Mary Alice Henderson of Arcadia; and his sister, Kathy Henderson of Atlanta.

Preceding him in death is a brother, Michael Kent Henderson.

Funeral services will be today, Sept. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Arcadia Christian Church with Pastor Neal Brown and Pastor J.R. Moffatt officiating. Burial will follow at the Arcadia Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of the services today.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Henderson College Fund, 28392 Hartley Rd., Atlanta, IN 46031.

Hartley Funeral Homes is entrusted with providing services for John and where you may send condolences at http://www.hartleyfuneralhomes.com.