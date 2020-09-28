

ATLANTA – Betty J. Lively, age 91, of Atlanta, passed away Sept. 27, 2020, at Riverview Health at Noblesville.

She was born Sept. 2, 1929, at Lexington, Miss., to Francis Lester and Mattie Jane (Stapleton) Stone.

She attended Tipton schools and graduated from Tipton High School with the Class of 1948.

She had worked as a bookkeeper for various companies including Indiana Seed Company of Noblesville, FMC Corporation at Tipton and Noblesville Cable Company. She also enjoyed her role as a homemaker.

Betty enjoyed square dancing, bowling, shopping and watching her favorite sports teams that included the Indiana Pacers, Purdue Boilermakers, Butler Bulldogs and the Cincinnati Reds. But most of all she loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She married Donald Eugene Lively on May 20,1949 and together they raised a family of five, Ronald (Jan) Lively of Atlanta, Johnny (Brenda) Lively of Sweetser, Linda (Jim) Freeman of Noblesville, Peggy Morris of Cicero and Debra Lively of Noblesville.

Additional survivors include brothers, Earl Stone of Anderson and Norman Stone of Frankfort; a sister, Margaret Snyder of Noblesville; plus six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Steve Morris; great-grandson, Cole Brown; and brothers, James, Bill and Charles Stone.

Funeral services will be Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St. in Cicero with Pastor Todd Graham officiating.

Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery at Tipton.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Associaton, 8604 Allisonville Rd., Suite 140, Indianapolis, IN 46250.

