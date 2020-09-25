

TIPTON – Phyllis Jean (Williams) Graham, age 94, of Tipton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. She passed away at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Clinton County on June 13, 1926, to her parents, Harold and Chloe (McClellan) Williams.

Phyllis married Everett Graham on Nov. 9, 1944 and they shared 32 years of marriage before he passed away on Nov. 4, 1977.

Phyllis graduated from Tipton High School, class of 1944. Through the years, she worked at Parson’s Furniture Store and Sherrill’s Restaurant.

Phyllis was very active in her community. She was a member of West Street Christian Church where she was also a Sunday School teacher, Past Matron Eastern Star #66 and Past President and Secretary of CWF. She also had many other memberships including American Legion Auxiliary, Business & Professional Women Association, Cancer Board for 10 years, Friends of the Library and Quilters Round Table.

Phyllis enjoyed her time volunteering at the Tipton Hospital Gift Shop and being a Den Mother for Cub Scouts.

Those left to carry on Phyllis’ legacy of love are her children, Carol (Joe) Ploughe, Terry (Rosemary) Graham, Kim (Linda) Graham and Hal (Catherine) Graham; son-in-law, Jeff Fakes; sister-in-law, Bette Boone; grandchildren, Tony Ploughe, Chris Ploughe, Andi (Todd) Ripberger, Susie (David) Nowakowski, Debbie Krise, Rob (Sarah) Godby, Sean (Erin) Godby, Kim (Carl) Leibel, Tim (Katie) Graham, Todd (Darcie) Graham, Matt (Stephanie) Graham, Melissa Graham, Ashley (Paul) Sampson, Ronnie (Valerie) Graham, Michaela Graham, Josh (Brittany) Fakes, Caitlin (Jeff) Portell and Hannah Fakes; 26 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Everett Graham; parents, Harold and Chloe Williams; son, David Graham; daughter, Lori Fakes; brother, Walter Williams; sisters, Betty Williams and Wilda Peters; brother-in-law, Robert Graham; and son-in-law, Joe Ploughe.

A visitation for family and friends will be Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at Taylor & Cowan Funeral, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton.

A graveside funeral service celebrating Phyllis’ life will be at 12:15 p.m. Monday at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor VJ Stover officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to West Street Christian Church Special Fund.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home in Tipton.

Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Phyllis with her family on her tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com.