

ANDERSON – Howard Bruce Hosier, 91, passed away unexpectedly in his residence on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2020.

He was born on Jan. 5, 1929, in Frankton, to Firman and Vernon (Cowgill) Hosier.

Howard was a graduate of Alexandria High School-Class of 1947. He served with the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1955.

Howard has driven trucks all of his lifetime, driving for Delco-Remy for 30 years, retiring in 1987 and was an independent driver for Red Gold Transport for 25 years, retiring in 2009.

Howard was member and past president of the former Alexandria Lions Club. He was also a member of the Orestes Christian Church, where he and his father were instrumental in the construction of the church. More recently, Howard attended Anderson First Church of the Nazarene.

Howard and his second wife, Elaine, enjoyed square dancing and were active in area square dancing clubs. Howard was a well-known farmer in northern Madison County, where his son Mark and grandson, Cory, still carry on the family tradition.

Survivors include a daughter, Pamela (Greg) Bohlander of Elwood; son, Mark (Dena) Hosier of Alexandria; grandchildren, Cory (Janelle) Bohlander of Elwood, Kaitlin (Matthew) Tyner of Noblesville, Laura (Chad) James of Zionsville and Whitney (Brian) Webb of Pine Village; eight great-grandchildren; a step-daughter, Cheryl Crowder and family of Muncie; step-son, Aaron Willhoite and family of Indianapolis; sister-in-law, Colleen Hosier of Frankton; and nieces and nephews.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Joyzella Hosier in 1979; his son, Kevin Hosier in 1986; his wife, Elaine Hosier in 2019; a granddaughter, Kylie Hosier Hendress in 2016; and his brother, Harold Hosier in 2015.

Services honoring Howard’s life and legacy will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St. in Alexandria with Pastor Julia Bratton officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the K of P – IOOF Cemetery in Frankton.

The family will receive friends after noon Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the services.

Social distancing and all mandates that are effective at that time will be observed.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Madison County 4-H Association.

