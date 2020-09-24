Sheila Virginia Howard (née Sauvage), born Oct. 2, 1932 in Grand Blanc, Mich., died Sept. 23, 2020 of complications from congestive heart failure in Muncie, Ind.

She was pre-deceased by her husband of 67 years, William Andrew Howard, by just one year.

She is survived by her sister, Kay Anderson of Tucson, Ariz.; her brother, Charles Conrad Sauvage II; her six daughters, Deborah Black-more of Atherton, Calif., Dr. Rebecca Hammons of Muncie, Lizabeth Howard of Montrose, Colo., Jennifer Rich of Searsport, Maine, Martha Swiger of Inman, S.C., and Stephanie Howard of Madison, N.J. She also had several grandchildren; a stepgranddaughter; and great-grandsons.

She graduated from Cooley High School in 1951.

She worked for two years for The Ford Motor Company.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

Local arrangements were entrusted to Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood.