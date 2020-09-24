

ELWOOD – George R. Harting, age 78, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away surrounded by his family following a prayer on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Elwood Health and Living Care Center following extensive health issues.

He was born March 27, 1942 in Elwood, the son of Charles E. and Ruby (Arehart) Harting.

George graduated in 1960 from Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood and later was drafted to serve into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. He was stationed in Germany and remained a proud veteran all of his life.

George married Emogene Dowler in 1967 and they shared 32 years of marriage together before her passing in 1999.

George worked in skilled trades at Delco Remy in Anderson for 31 years and retired in 1993. He was a member of U.A.W. #662 in Anderson and the Elwood V.F.W. #5782. His family remembers that he was a traditional “family man” who was a good provider so that his wife could be a homemaker for their family. George enjoyed fishing, traveling, driving his 1964 Ford Galaxie as often as he could, and raising and showing rolling pigeons for many years. He was a member of the Indiana Pigeon Club and also enjoyed visiting car shows in his classic car.

George also enjoyed watching western movies and in his later years he liked attending Cowboy Church. George will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

George’s family legacy includes a son, Thomas “Danny” Harting (partner Teresa Tirro) both of Noblesville; brother, Ernest W. “Sonny” Harting of Mooresville; two grandchildren, Mallory Harting of Elwood and Elainna Harting of Lapel; three great-grandchildren, Kayden Harting, Aaralyn Harting. Kane Shepler and another expected in late 2020; special friend of many years, Judy Townsend of Elwood; and a niece, Julie Abbott of Elwood.

George was preceded in death by both his parents and his wife, Emogene Harting.

A funeral service celebrating George’s life will be on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Scott Blaylock of the Life Church officiating.

Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army and the Elwood V.F.W. honor guard at the cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral on Wednesday at the funeral home. All local health precautions for public safety will be followed at the funeral home including social distancing and wearing face coverings.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood V.F.W. Honor Guard Fund through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.