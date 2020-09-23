Susan Ann Stevens



SUMMITVILLE – Susan Ann (Brewster) Stevens, 80, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born on June 28, 1940 in Muncie to Harry and Ruth (Jones) Brewster.

She was a graduate of Anderson High School with the Class of 1958.

She married Lowell Stevens in 1958.

She worked for Point Pizza, formerly of Summitville until 2008.

She was a member of the Skoshi Club, Kappa Delta Phi and bowled in Alexandria bowling leagues.

Survivors include three daughters, Kathy Pierce of Elwood, Lori Brotherton of Summitville and Suzanne Condon of Anderson; four grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sandy Jensma of Yorktown and Angela Schmitt of Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 30 years, Lowell E. Stevens in 1988; sister, Judy McWilliams; and brothers, Thomas Brewster and David Brewster.

Funeral services will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Owens-Noffze Funeral Home in Summitville with the Rev. David Reames officiating. Interment will follow in Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville.

The family will receive friends after 3 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Social distancing with appropriate face masking will be observed.

Owens-Noffze Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stevens family.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Summitville Fire Department.