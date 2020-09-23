ELWOOD – Omer J. Leisure, 96, of Elwood, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital.

He was born in Tipton County at the family home on July 7, 1924, to Ray David and Audie Ester (Lewis) Leisure. Omer met Marjorie Isabelle Doggett and later they married on Dec. 22, 1951. She preceded him in death on Jan. 27, 2001.

Omer worked at ExCello and farmed in eastern Tipton County. He served in the Army during the Korean War.

He attended Hobbs Christian Church.

Omer leaves behind two daughters, Denise Rae Leisure of Speedway and Jody M. Hutcheson of Kokomo. He has two grandsons and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie; a sister, Betty Rice; and two brothers, David and Richard Leisure.

A graveside service with military rites will be conducted at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 1:15 p.m. Steve Brown will officiate.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.

Wearing of masks and social distancing is required and Young-Nichols Funeral Home will provide you a mask if you do not have one.

The funeral will be taped and everyone is invited to watch the service later on Saturday by following the link on Omer’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences for the family may also be left.

Memorial donations may be made to the Tipton Animal Shelter c/o the Tipton County Foundation, P.O. Box 412, Tipton, IN 46072.