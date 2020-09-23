CALIFORNIA – On Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, Judith Smith passed away at the age of 75 at her residence in California.

Born in Hartford City on Dec. 8, 1944, the daughter of Rita and Ross Charnley, she was the third of ten siblings.

She is survived by her sisters, Theresa Rouse and Mary Vanderbur and her brothers, Mark and Geno Charnley.

She married the late Melvin Eugene Smith in June of 1963 with whom she raised two children, Glenda Rebuck-Smith and Darren Smith.

A long time resident of Alexandria, she worked for many years at Alexandria Bakery and retired from her position at the Pendleton Penitentiary.

There was nothing she enjoyed more than the company of her extensive, tight-knit family, where she was lovingly known as a “second mom” to the Rouse children.

Her grandson recalls fond memories of her love for ducks, the wooden decoys, of which she collected and placed around her home. She often took him to feed the ducks at a nearby pond, while listening to Bob Seger while riding in the car.

In addition to her children, siblings and many nieces and nephews, she is survived by her grandchildren, Jordan Rebuck and Savannah Jones.

A small family service is to be held in her honor.