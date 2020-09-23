

TIPTON – Grace JoAnn Lacy was born Oct. 5, 1937 in Mt. Vernon, Ill. to Glenn Womack, Sr. and Opal Edna Weatherford Womack. She passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at her home in Tipton.

JoAnn spent her formative years in Chicago and Mount Vernon. She moved to Frankfort, Ind. as a young woman where she was the owner/operator of The Personal Touch Beauty Salon. She retired in 2000 after 31 years as a cosmetologist. She was also a singer and artist touring Central Indiana performing as Grace Joanna Ministries.

She was a devoted fan of Norman Rockwell and wrote and published a book of songs and poems, “Gifts from God”. After retiring, she and her husband David traveled the United States in their motor home, visiting many different areas.

On March 13, 1955, she married Jimmy Lynn Harrison who preceded her in death.

JoAnn was also preceded in death by her parents and by a sister, Irene Akers Acuff and two brothers, Bill Akers and Carl N. Womack.

On Feb. 6, 2000, she married David W. Lacy and he survives.

She is survived by her five children, JoLynn Robinson of Marion, Curtis Harrison and wife, Linda of Frankfort, Shari Boultbee and husband, Reid of Marion, Ricky Harrison and wife, Lisa of Frankfort and James Kent Harrison of Frankfort. Also surviving are a brother, Glenn Womack, Jr., and three sisters, Deloris Haase, Norma Verleni, and Patricia Meyer.

JoAnn leaves behind stepchildren Ann Hazelwood and husband, Michael, Ivanelle Teter and husband Martin, Delbert Lacy and wife, Denise, and Kenneth Lacy; her husband’s stepchildren Neil C. Stilwell, Douglas Stilwell and wife Joan, Mark Stilwell and wife Patricia, Craig Stilwell and wife Kim. In addition, she is survived by 28 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for JoAnn will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Harvey Herring presiding. Burial will follow in Scotland Cemetery in Clinton County. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

Wearing of masks and social distancing is required and Young-Nichols Funeral Home will provide you a mask if you do not have one.

The funeral will be live-streamed and taped and everyone is invited to watch the service on Monday (or later) by following the link on JoAnn’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences for the family may also be left.

Memorial contributions in JoAnn’s honor may be made to Gilead Ministries, 212 N Baldwin Ave, PO Box 134, Marion, Ind., 46952 to support those fighting cancer or Planned Parenthood, PO Box 397, Indianapolis, Ind. 46206.