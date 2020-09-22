

ELWOOD – Mark Thomas Sullivan Sr., age 62, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, surrounded by his family at Community Heart & Vascular Hospital in Indianapolis following an extended illness.

He was born April 5, 1958, in Elwood, the son of Billy P. and Sophia M. (Toney) Sullivan. Mark attended Elwood schools and Elwood Community High School.

He married his soulmate, Rhonda Jo Mort, on Sept. 20, 1975, and they shared 45 years of marriage together. Their anniversary was the day before his passing.

Mark retired in 2010 from the Elwood Utilities Department where he worked as a technician for 12 years. He also formerly worked for Spring-Air Mattress Company in Anderson for 25 years.

Mark was truly a family man and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his wife and children all through the years. As a younger man, he enjoyed squirrel hunting and fishing with his siblings. Later, he loved family dinners every Sunday with his extended family.

Mark was an avid NASCAR fan and always rooted for his favorite driver, Jeff Gordon. He was also devoted to attending his children’s sports games and was a longtime Elwood Panther sports fan and season ticket holder. He especially liked watching the Minnesota Vikings football team and he formerly enjoyed playing euchre cards with his family.

Mark’s family finds comfort knowing he is “free” now from his longtime health challenges in Heaven. He will be greatly missed.

Mark’s family includes his wife of 45 years, Rhonda Jo Sullivan of Elwood; son, Mark (wife Trisha) Sullivan Jr. of Elwood; daughter, Amber Sullivan of Elwood; seven siblings, Vicki Lumsdon of Monticello, David Morrow of Elwood, James (wife Deb) Morrow of Elwood, William “Bill” (wife Veronica) Sullivan of Elwood, Debbie (husband Art) Humphrey of Elwood, George (wife Brenda) Sullivan of Noblesville and Rebecca “Becky” (husband Bill) Walters of Noblesville; four grandchildren, Damon York, Riley Sullivan, Tristen Sullivan and Kaden Sullivan; two brothers-in-law, Fred Mort and Dennis Longnecker, both of Elwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters-in-law, Deborah Morrow, Pam Mort and Carolyn Longnecker and his in-laws, Fred and Marcheta Mort.

A funeral service celebrating Mark’s life will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Rodney Ellis of the First Missionary Baptist Church officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date privately with the family.

All local health precautions will be followed at the funeral home including social distancing and face coverings.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Elwood Fire Department Training Ground Fund through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.