

Debbie Wellinger, age 61, of Tipton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family.

Debbie was born on Dec. 22, 1958, in Indianapolis, to her parents, Ed Scales and Gail (Andrews) Bartley.

Debbie grew up and attended school in Tipton. In high school, she met the love of her life, Ron Wellinger, and the two have enjoyed 45 years of marriage. Ron and Debbie have been an amazing team through the years. Together, they built and ran Wellinger’s Flooring. When not working, Debbie had many hobbies that kept her busy. She loved camping, boating, baking, gardening, crafting, decorating (especially for Christmas), dancing and Zumba.

Above all, Debbie was precious to her family. She lived a selfless life, with the goal of being as helpful as she could be to whomever crossed her path. Her smile lit up a room and she probably never completely understood just how much she made others smile. She was a hero to many, especially her family! She will forever be remembered for her strong, compassionate demeanor. Debbie had a tremendous will and fighting spirit that overflowed with kindness and love for life and family. She will be so greatly missed!

Those left to carry on Debbie’s legacy of love are her husband, Ron Wellinger; daughters, Jamie (Chris) Niccum and Christi Hall; mother, Gail Bartley; sisters, Vikki (Brooks) Hutchinson and Carol Stacey; grandchildren, Driden Niccum, Emma Williams, Kyla Hall and Ellie Hall; great-grandchild, Breelynn Everheart; and her beloved dog, Bitsy.

Debbie was preceded in death by her daughter, Britni Lynn Biddle; brother, John David Stacy; and father, Ed Scales.

Private family services will be at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home in Tipton. Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Debbie with her family on her tribute wall, located at www.taylorcowanfh.com.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be made in Debbie’s honor to the charity of your choice.