

ARCADIA – Wayne Lee Phifer, age 80, of Arcadia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. He was surrounded by his family as he left his earthly body.

Wayne was born in Tipton on Feb. 19, 1940, to his parents Paul and Violet (Plake) Phifer.

Wayne married the love of his life, Wuanitta Garst, at East Union Christian Church. They shared 59 1/2 years together.

Wayne was a graduate of Johnson Bible College in Knoxville, Tenn. He worked for several years as a preacher in his younger years. After he settled in Indiana, he started working at Firestone, from which he later retired.

Wayne was a man strong in his faith. He was very active in his church, East Union Christian Church. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, golfing and mushroom hunting. He loved to pass the time watching movies and was an avid reader, reading at all hours of the day and night. Among his favorites were books about seminary and theology.

Wayne was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He appreciated their zest for life!

Those left to carry on Wayne’s legacy of love are his wife, Wuanitta Phifer; children, Lynetta (Pete Sharkey) Cole and Lynda (Marc Deckard) Plumlee; grandchildren, Christopher (Shelby) DeWeese, Daniel (Laine) DeWeese, Natasha (Chris) Knox, William Caleb Sharkey and Samuel Plumlee; and great-grandchildren, Corbin DeWeese and Camden DeWeese.

Wayne was welcomed into Heaven by his parents. Paul and Violet Phifer; son, Larry Wayne Phifer; sister, Elpha Mae Tomlinson; and brother, Sherman Phifer.

A private service will take place at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home in Tipton. Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Wayne with his family on his tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Wayne’s honor to The American Cancer Society or The American Heart Association.