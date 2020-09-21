

Alexandria – Marilyn L. (Miller) Walker, 87, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Community Hospital in Anderson. She suffered a stroke on May 22 and then another stroke on Aug. 14, 2020.

Services honoring Marilyn’s life and legacy will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home, 412 North Harrison Street, Alexandria. The family will receive friends at the funeral home after noon prior to the service. Private inurnment of cremains will take place in Park View Cemetery, Alexandria.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Madison County Humane Society on-line at https://www.mchsandersonin.org/ or the Animal Protection League in Anderson On-line at https://www.inapl.org/.

Out of respect for personal and public safety, social distancing and all State mandates that are effective on that date will be observed.

