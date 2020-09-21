

PERU – Madonna Rose Diko, age 94 of Peru and formerly of Elwood, died Feb. 15, 2020, at her home following a long, well-lived life.

She was born July 15, 1925, in Elwood, the daughter of Luther Tell and Cora (Rittenhouse) Underwood.

Madonna was a 1944 graduate of Elwood High School. She married Harold L. “Curly” Diko on May 4, 1946, and they shared more than 51 years of marriage together before his passing in 1997.

Madonna worked at Delco Electronics in Kokomo and retired in the mid 1980’s. She attended Harmony Christian Church in Leisure.

Madonna’s family includes four children, Kathleen Jones of Leesburg, Fla., Kay Allen of Green Valley, Ariz., Keith Diko of Whiteland and Kenn Diko of Peru; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold “Curly” Diko; infant son, Roger Lee Diko; and four siblings, Enoch Underwood, Violet Gmurk, Lincoln Underwood and Rupert Underwood.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services have been on hold. A memorial service celebrating Madonna’s life is now scheduled at noon on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home with the Rev. Ron Meyer officiating. Burial will follow in Peoria Cemetery in rural Peru.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Harmony Christian Church.

Online condolences may be made at copherfeslermay.com.