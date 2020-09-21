Elwood’s Family Video to close Oct. 25

By STEVEN MURREY

Elwood’s Family Video will close its doors for good on Sunday, Oct. 25.

District Manager Susanne Peterson cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for the store’s closure, which has been an Elwood community staple for over nine years.

“COVID has hit many businesses hard,” Peterson said in a press release issued to the Call-Leader over the weekend. “It is unfortunate that this location just did not bounce back.”

Family Video became the last remaining video rental chain in the country following the 2010 closure of Movie Gallery and the 2013 closure of Blockbuster. Of the company’s remaining 400 locations, 200 stores throughout the midwest will close before the year’s end.

Last year, the chain closed a popular Muncie location at the corner of Tillotson and Bethel. A Family Video located on 38th Street in Anderson was also recently closed. Stores located in Marion and Wabash will also close, one employee said.

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Elwood and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” said Keith Hoogland, CEO of Highland Ventures, LTD.

The Elwood location ceased video rentals Sept. 20 and liquidation sales are underway.

“Family Video has served the local community with all of the entertainment needs for over nine years,” said Peterson. “While we are closing our doors in Elwood, you can still visit us at our website www.familyvideo.com for a complete list of locations, or to purchase your favorite movies and games online.”

The location currently employs three people, all of whom will be transferred to other locations. In addition to movies and games, the store has CBD oils, phone chargers and accessories, hand sanitizers, and more.

Elwood’s Family Video is located at 7826 W State Road 28. The store is open Sunday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.