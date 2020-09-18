

WINDFALL – Margaret Louise Reynolds, age 75, of Windfall, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton following an extended illness.

She was born Sept. 5, 1945, in Laketon, the daughter of Robert C. and Dorothy Mae (Buell) Carson.

Margaret attended Peru High School. She married the love of her life, Donald E. Reynolds, on May 24, 1974 at the Windfall United Methodist Church and they shared 46 years of marriage together.

Margaret worked as the housekeeping supervisor at the Sisters of St. Joseph Center in Tipton for 20 years until she retired in 2006.

Margaret enjoyed traveling, taking trips to different casinos and going shopping. She especially enjoyed making hanging baskets and collecting Native American dolls and Boyd’s Bears for many years. She also enjoyed fishing, camping and having family cookouts. Margaret was a member of the Tipton Swim Club.

More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Margaret’s family includes her husband, Donald E. Reynolds of Windfall; four children, Lori A. (husband Robert) Rickabaugh of Atlanta, David L. Hartsock of Indianapolis, Stella K. (husband Mike) Harrison of Arcadia and Donna L. (husband Jeff) Monroe of Sharpsville; sister, Ruth A. (husband Ernie) Hogue of Auburn, Wash.; eight grandchildren, Carrie, Brayton, Levi, Alexis, Dylan, Colton, Michael and Christian; great-grandson, Hunter; and several nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by both her parents and three brothers, Dick Carson, Joe Carson and George Carson.

A memorial service celebrating Margaret’s life will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Chaplain Ray Marsh officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Brookside Cemetery in Windfall.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Lymphoma Association through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.