Kristina R. Fernung



TIPTON – Kristina Rachelle Fernung, 31, of Tipton, died on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at home.

She was born on June 23, 1989, in Kokomo, to David Berg and Ann (Jay) Berg Barentine. Her mother preceded her in death on Jan. 20, 2015.

Kristina married Ryan Lee Fernung on March 31, 2011 and he survives.

Kristina was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her children, especially bike riding. She had attended Tipton High School, a member of the Class of 2008 and was a member of Kemp United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed walking and fashion and retail, as well as shopping.

Survivors besides her husband, Ryan include two children at home, Alexis, age 9 and Ayden, age 3; her father, David Berg of Kempton; grandparents, Bob and Jayne Jay of Tipton; four siblings, Joshua Riley Berg, Michelle Berg, Melanie Berg and Kelly Berg, all of Tipton and her niece, Aliah M. Moore and nephew, Gavin Tragesser.

A memorial service to celebrate Kristina’s life is being planned for the future and details will be published when they are complete. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Fernung family.

Memorial donations in Kristina’s honor may be made to Tipton Elementary School, 1099 S. Main Street, Tipton, IN 46072.