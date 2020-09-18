

ZIONSVILLE – Jill Renae Shallenberger, age 36, of Zionsville and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital following injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was with her fiancé, Dustin Hopper and he passed away in the accident as well.

She was born in Elwood on Feb. 19, 1984, the daughter of Rich Lee Dowling and Kimberly Sue (Shallenberger) Curren.

Jill had various positions in her working career and her last position was as the manager of a Kentucky Fried Chicken location.

She loved listening to music, cooking, cleaning and decorating her home for every season and holiday. Family was the most important thing in the world to Jill and she will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

Jill is survived by her mother, Kimberly Sue Curren; sisters, Jennifer Harrell and Linsey (John) Young; brothers, Zachary (wife Alex) Carwile and Taylor Carwile; nieces and nephews, Lacie Bowers, Braiden Bowers, Gunner Harrell, Isabella Harrell, Hayden Carwile, Charlotte Carwile, Konner Young and Lauren Young; grandmother, Darlene (husband Dave) Dowler; grandfather, Raymond Dowling; uncles, Roscoe Dowling and Ray Dowling; and several cousins, friends and extended family members.

Jill was preceded in death by her father, Rich Dowling; fiancé, Dustin Hopper; grandmother, Janice Dowling; and great-grandmother, Lola Dowling.

A service to celebrate Jill’s life will be at a later date. She will be buried with her fiancé Dustin.

Arrangements for Jill have been entrusted to Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood