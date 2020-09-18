

ANDERSON – Jerrie Lynn Bottoms, age 65, of Anderson, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her residence.

She was born March 1, 1955, in Elwood, the daughter of Ed Bottoms and Joan (Crull–Elliott) Gardner.

Jerrie was a 1973 graduate of Elwood Community High School. She worked as a machinist at several factories before she retired.

Jerrie was a true free spirit and enjoyed living a spontaneous lifestyle. She especially liked to ride her motorcycle and go camping. Jerrie also loved to paint, craft and go canoeing with her children and friends.

She had a special place in her heart for animals, especially her dog, “Molly Tulip” and cat, “Mr. Handsome.” More than anything, Jerrie loved life and loved to spend time with her friends and family.

Jerrie’s family includes her mother, Joan Gardner of Frankton; two children, Ronald Lee McPhearson Jr. (fiance Sierra Wright) of Anderson and Misty McPhearson (Jeremy Wilber) of Anderson; sister, Terrie (husband Ron) Helton of Frankton; two grandchildren, Chandler (husband Caleb) McCarter of Maryville, Tenn. and Wyatt (wife Kelsey) McPhearson of Elwood; two step-grandchildren, Malakieh Mickle and Nikiah Mickle; three great-grandchildren, Oaklynn McCarter, Ellie McCarter and Houston McPhearson; and several nieces and nephews.

Jerrie was preceded in death by her step-father, Danny Gardner; and brother-in-law, Larry Sizelove.

A celebration reception honoring Jerrie’s life will start at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at her daughter, Misty McPhearson’s home.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home has been entrusted with Jerrie’s final arrangements.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood Animal Shelter through the funeral home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.