

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, God called home one of his special angels, our lovely mother, Ethel D. Blaylock.

Ethel passed away at the age of 103 following recent health issues while in the care of Alexandria Care Center in Alexandria.

She was born in Overton County, Tenn., on Oct. 14, 1916, to the late Fletcher and Lula (Walker) Bilbrey.

On April 12, 1941, she married John S. Blaylock and they shared over 51 years of marriage prior to his passing on May 30, 1992.

For many years Ethel and John owned and operated Blaylock Laundry and Laundromat in Frankton.

She was a long-time and faithful member of the Frankton Christian Church in Frankton. For many years she was a member of the Naomi Circle at the church and would read her Bible every day. She was also an Honorary Member of the Beta Xi Master chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

Ethel crocheted many prayer blankets for the church and gave away many crocheted blankets to newborn babies in the community. She enjoyed crocheting blankets and making quilts for her family and friends and many of those quilts are now treasured family heirlooms. Ethel enjoyed going shopping with her girls and loved having them take her to all the family outings and events. She enjoyed doing word searches and playing cards with her family. During the card games she may have been known to play by her own rules so that she would have a slight advantage in the game. Ethel was a very strong and opinionated woman who had lots of wisdom to share from her years of experience. She will be greatly missed but lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

Ethel is survived by two daughters, Judy (husband Ed) Beck of Elwood and Linda (husband Terry) Lewis of Alexandria; four granddaughters, Tracy Riser, Tracy (husband Mark) Cross, Dawn Lewis, and Amber (husband Tim) Lilly; grandson-in-law, Leon Trueblood; six great-grandchildren, Nathan (Cindy) Trueblood, Amanda True-blood, Ashley (Danny) Jackson, J.P. (Adrienne) Jones, Derrick Cross, and Matthew Cross; great-great-grandchildren, Nath-aile Trueblood, Mia True-blood, Nora Trueblood, Trenten LaShure, Mason Jones, Landon Jones, Trista Bingham, Braydon Jackson, and Alaina Cross; one great-great-great-grandchild, Jayce Driffill; sister-in-law, Iris Bilbrey; numerous nieces and nephews; and friend and close neighbor, Bonnie Ice.

She was preceded in death by her parents Fletcher and Lula Bilbrey; husband, John S. Blaylock; granddaughter, Debbie Trueblood; sister, Edna Short; and brothers, Clyde, Luther, Roy, Clarence, Haskell, Fred, Thurman and Dewey Bilbrey.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Thelma, Leann, Nick and Makayla Brutcher of Alex-andria Care Center for the loving care they provided Ethel during her stay with them. They would like to thank The Hospice Group, especially Tammy and Kathy, for the care they provided during her last days.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at Dunnichay Funeral Home, with the Rev. Roger Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Elwood.

Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Frankton Christian Church.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com