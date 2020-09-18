

TIPTON – “Betty” (Mary Elizabeth) Hawkins of Tipton, 83, died peacefully surrounded by her family at 9:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Betty was born May 5, 1937 in Tipton County to Clarence Raymond and Mary Gertrude Ripberger. Betty shared 52 years of marriage to Bill Hawkins until his passing in 2010.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and an associate member of Sisters of St Joseph. Betty worked for the Sisters of St. Joseph for 26 years as the Conference Center coordinator. She never grew tired of her work with the Sisters. Betty loved her faith, her family and music. She played the organ and piano for the church for a span of 50 years. She also played for the Conference Center all her years working there.

Betty loved going on excursions with her daughters, playing cards with everyone, living on the farm and raising llamas with her husband, Bill and being a lifelong resident of Tipton.

Betty is survived by three daughters and one son, Tracey (Devon) Wilkins, Marianne Hawkins, Katrina (Curt) Wright and Doug (Antonina) Hawkins. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill and her sox siblings and their spouses, Donnie and Phil Meyers, Rosemary and Bob Comer, Bud and Jody Ripberger, Jim and Thelma Ripberger, Pat and Ann Ripberger and Richard and Mary Lou Ripberger.

A funeral Mass for Betty will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Fr. Dennis Goth presiding. Burial will follow at St John’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home where the rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Betty’s honor may be made to the Building Fund at St. John’s, 339 Mill St., Tipton, IN 46072.