KEMPTON – Asher Knox Dwigans, three-weeks-old, of Kempton, and the son of Mathew Chase Dwigans and Matea Rose Campbell of Kempton, passed from this world on Saturday morning, Sept. 12, 2020, at IU Health Tipton Hospital.

Asher was born on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at St. Vincent Carmel Hospital and welcomed home by a very loving family and community of neighbors and friends.

Asher is survived by his mother and father; maternal grandparents, TJ and Renada Campbell; paternal grandparents, Charles and Laura Dwigans; maternal great-grandparents, Karen Wallace, Terry Campbell, Lloyd and Yvonne Dunigan, and Gary and Susan Fisher; paternal great-grandparents, Ronnie Williams, and Robert and Linda Morris; maternal great-great-grandparents, Sue Wallace and Boyd Campbell; maternal aunts and uncles, Gabe Campbell, Leoyn Campbell, Ali Hampton and Brandon Hampton (Kylee); paternal aunts and uncles, Brad Dwigans (Heather), Holly Dwigans, Chelsie Balensiefer (Jake) and Charli Dwigans; as well as many, many, many cousins and extended family who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandparents, Herb and Sue Dwigans.

Graveside services will be at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at Kempton Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kercheval Funeral Home in Sheridan.