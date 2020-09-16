William P. Cooper



ALEXANDRIA – William P. “Bill” Cooper, 92, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 from the Alexandria Care Center following an extended illness.

He was born on June 19, 1928 in Alexandria to Fred and Esther (Burton) Cooper.

He was a graduate of Alexandria High School with the Class of 1947.

In his early years, he had worked at Warner-Gear in Muncie. He was a skilled mechanic and had owned and operated service stations in Alexandria. He also operated the Ashland Service station on South Harrison with his buddy Kenny Harting from 1966 to 1975. He also drove a school bus for the Alexandria School Corpor-ation for 20 years retiring in 1975.

He was a long-time member of the Alexandria Church of the Nazarene and had been involved in the construction of the new church on South Harrison Street.

Survivors include two daughters, Shirley Barger of Alexandria and Julie Dulworth-Red of Bowling Springs, Tenn.; son, Mark Cooper of Alexandria; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia (Clegg) Cooper in 2012; a daughter, Connie Crites in 2016; and two sisters, Pearl Brotherton and Garnet Shaner.

Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the Alexandria Church of the Nazarene, 1401 South Harrison Street with Pastor Mark Diemer officiating. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. Friday at the church.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Bill and again serve the Cooper family.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alexandria Church of the Nazarene.

Social distancing and appropriate facial masking will be observed.