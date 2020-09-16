

ALEXANDRIA – Rex Charles Allen, 69, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at the Marion Veteran’s Administration Medical Center following an extended illness.

He was born on Oct. 30, 1950 in Anderson, to Richard and Viberta (McMaines.

He attended Alexandria School and entered the United States Army in 1970 and was honorably discharged in 1973 after serving in the Viet Nam War.

Survivors include a son, Joshua E. Clabaugh of Elwood; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Christina Clary of Alexandria; two brothers, Richard Allen Jr. of Alexandria and the Rev. Robert Allen of Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley (Clabaugh) Allen in 2016; and two sisters, June Gruber and Valetta Etchison.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Noffze Funeral Home, 501 North Harrison Street, Alexandria with Rex’s brother, the Rev. Robert Allen officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The family will receive friends at the Noffze Funeral Home after noon Saturday prior to the service.

Noffze Funeral Home is honored to care for Rex and serve the Allen/Cla-baugh families

Memorial contributions are suggested to Stepping Stones for Veterans, 322 West 11th Street, Ander-son, Ind. 46016

Social distancing and appropriate facial masking will be observed on Saturday at the funeral home and cemetery.