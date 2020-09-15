

Ellen Faye Burnette, 74, of Elwood, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at her residence following a brief illness.

She was born in Dayton, Ohio on Dec. 22, 1945, to the late John Curtis Neal and Eurie (Cooper) Brown.

On Dec. 20, 1963 she married Richard Burnette and they shared more than 56 years of marriage together.

Faye worked as a Social Worker.

She was a devoted member of Main Street Wesleyan Church and the Elwood Library Literacy Coalition.

She loved reading, gardening, cooking and baking. Faye and Richard had Sheltie dogs which was her favorite breed. She loved to travel and loved her good friends at the Elwood Public Library.

Faye is survived by husband, Richard Burnette; two daughters, Amy (Michael) Van den Born and Angie (Garrett) Harrison; eight grandchildren, Joshua Ball, Adam Benefiel, Emilee Van den Born, Jake Davis, Mason Van den Born, Shelby Davis, Gabrielle Harrison, and Austin Harrison; six great- grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sue (Lavon) Colbert; and numerous extended family members.

Faye was preceded in death by her father and his wife, John Curtis and Joann Neal, and her mother and her husband, Eurie and Fred Brown.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Ron Becker and Pastor Tim Becker officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Madison County Public Library Coalition or the American Cancer Society through the funeral home .

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com