

Cathy J. (Carlson) Edwards, age 69, graduated to Heaven on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

Cathy was born in Kokomo on March 22, 1951, to John and Celia (Thompson) Carlson. Cathy married Martin Edwards on Aug. 30, 1968 in Kokomo. They shared 51 years of marriage before he passed away on Sept. 8, 2019.

Cathy was a graduate of Kokomo High School. She was a housewife and enjoyed taking care of her family. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafting and reading. She loved traveling with family. She was a strong Christian woman. Her faith was very important to her and she attended church at Rock Prairie Baptist Church.

Cathy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved to spend time with her grandsons. She was immensely proud of her family. She cherished every minute she was able to spend with them.

Those left to carry on Cathy’s legacy of love are her daughter, Moreen Edwards; her son, Fred (Stacy) Edwards; and grandchildren, Nathan Adams, Chris Adams and Johnny Edwards.

Cathy was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Martin Edwards and her parents, John and Celia Carlson.

Cathy’s family will have private family services at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cathy’s honor to Rock Prairie Baptist Church.

To leave an online condolence for Cathy’s family visit her obituary page at www.taylorcowanfh.com.